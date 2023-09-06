GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

RTU vs Hearts of Oak to kick off new Ghana Premier League season

Published on: 06 September 2023
RTU vs Hearts of Oak to kick off new Ghana Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association has officially confirmed the fixtures for matchday one of the highly anticipated 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The league is set to kick off in style with a captivating clash between Real Tamale United (RTU) and Hearts of Oak.

This exciting matchup is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 2023, and will take place in the vibrant city of Tamale.

Following the RTU vs. Hearts of Oak showdown, Great Olympics will take on Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday, September 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium. This clash will add to the excitement and anticipation building up around the new season.

The first round of matches will continue on Sunday, September 10, 2023, with five ga. and showcase the talents of Ghana's top football clubs.

The GFA also announced that due to Medeama and Dreams FC's participation in CAF Club Cup competitions, they will play their matchday one matches on Wednesday, September 20.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more