Rubin Kazan coach reveals how Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh can acquire a Russian passport 

Rubin Kazan coach Leonid Rakhimov says Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh can acquire a Russian citizenship if he continues with his impressive performances with the club.

The former Asokwa Deportivo forward is reported to be in the processing of acquiring a Russian passport.

Rakhimov in a press conference said that he was not aware of Fameyeh's intentions, but that it was his own business.

He added that if Fameyeh expressed himself more clearly in Russian and scored more goals, there would be no problems with a passport.

Joel Fameyeh, 26, has been playing in Russia since 2019, when he signed with Orenburg.

In the summer of 2022, he moved to Rubin Kazan on a free transfer, and he is expected to help the team make a quick return to the Russian Premier League.

Fameyeh signed a three-year contract with Rubin Kazan, which expires in the summer of 2025.

The Ghana forward has been in good form for Rubin Kazan, scoring a brace in a recent match to help the team gain promotion to the Russian Premier League.

He is valued at €1.50m