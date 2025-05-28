Rudolf Mensah: Swedru All Blacks striker focused on final game despite successful promotion from Division One

Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah is focused on the final game of the season, despite the team's successful promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Mensah revealed that his target was to score over 30 goals this season.

Mensah currently has 24 goals in 25 league games, leading the goal-scoring chart. "By the grace of God, I have 24 goals and I am leading the goal king chart," he said.

Mensah's target of scoring 30 or more goals wasn't met, but he remains hopeful about adding to his tally in the final game. "We are still on course, it’s left with one game, let’s see what God will give to us," he said.

Swedru All Blacks secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League after a 16-year absence, with Mensah playing a key role in the team's success. The team won their final match 3-0 against New Edubiase United.