Rwanda side AS Kigali close to signing Ex-Ebusua Dwarfs forward Moro Sumaila 

AS Kigali are close to completing a deal for Ghanaian forward Moro Sumaila from Etincelles Football Club.

Sumaila will sign a two-year deal with the club if an agreement is reached between the two parties.

AS Kigali are keen on signing a top striker as they are seek to win their first league title.

The 27--year-old has netted scored nine goals in 15 league matches and will become the first signing for new head coach Andre Casa Mbungo.

"It is important to strengthen our team in preparation for a tough campaign next to matches of the second round."

"We haven't yet signed any player and we believe we need someone who will help us achieve our target in the season," Casa Mbungo said.

Sumaila featured for Ghana Premier League side Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs before leaving the shores of the country.

He is attracting interest from several clubs including SC Kiyovu and Rayon Sports.

According to Etincelles President Enock Ndagijimana, Sumaila is expected to join AS Kigali next week after both sides finalise talks.

“We want to assess before we could commit ourselves to letting him go. They need a key striker who can be pivotal for them in the upcoming matches," he told Times Sport.

AS Kigali currently lead the table with 30 points, same points as SC Kiyovu, followed by APR, Gasogi United and Rayon Sports with 28 points, each, after 15 matches.

AS Kigali have not won the league title since it was founded in 1999 but has won five cup competitions.

The league will resume on January, 20, 2023.