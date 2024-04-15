Rwandan referee to officiate Zamalek SC vs. Dreams FC CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash

Rwanda's Samuel Uwikunda has been selected as the referee for the first leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup semifinal showdown between Zamalek SC of Egypt and Dreams FC of Ghana.

At just 26 years old, Uwikunda has quickly risen through the ranks and is regarded as one of the most promising young referees in East Africa.

His recent involvement in prestigious tournaments like the 2023 CHAN in Algeria and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire underscores his growing reputation.

Uwikunda will lead a team of seasoned officials, including Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De O Sanche Lopes from Angola as Assistant I, Modibo Samake from Mali as Assistant II, and Boubou Traore from Mali as the Fourth Official.

The match will also see Omar Jummah Abdulsayid Abdulsadiq from Libya serving as the Match Commissioner, with Aboubacar Doumbouya from Guinea as the Referee Assessor.

Joshua Robert Knipp from South Africa will take charge as the General Coordinator, while security arrangements will be overseen by Oussama Ouardirhi from Morocco.

Akhona Zennith Makalima and Abongile Tom from South Africa will fulfil the roles of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Assistant VAR, respectively.

Anticipation is high for this eagerly awaited fixture, slated to kick off at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 18:00 GMT.