Ryan Bertrand encourages Ghana to persist in pursuit of Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi

Former England defender Ryan Bertrand has advised the Ghana Football Association not to give up on their pursuit of players like Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Eddie Nketiah, who plays for Arsenal, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, currently with Nottingham Forest, have been targets for a potential switch to Ghana from England.

Nketiah recently made his England debut in a friendly against Australia but remains eligible for Ghana, while Hudson-Odoi who has three appearances for Ghana hasn't been called up since 2019.

The Ghanaian authorities had hoped to secure their services for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but it seems the pursuit has slowed down.

Bertrand, speaking on GhanaWeb's Sports Check Show, emphasised that it's crucial to keep the door open for these players.

He believes that Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi need time to make a decision regarding their international commitments and that Ghana should continue to pursue them.

Bertrand stated, "You should not close the door on anyone, especially when fantastic people come to help the country through their performances." He added, "There are certainly some fantastic players out there who still need a little time to think and establish their careers in Europe. It would be great if more and more of them decided to join the Black Stars."