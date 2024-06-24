Saaka Dauda: Bofoakwa Tano captain says there's been no interest from Hearts of Oak

Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda has revealed that despite interest from several clubs, Hearts of Oak have yet to approach him.

The 24-year-old forward has become one of the most sought-after attackers in the Ghanaian top-flight, scoring eight goals in 32 league appearances.

His performance has notably caught the attention of Asante Kotoko, who are eager to bolster their attacking lineup ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors recently parted ways with 18 players, signaling a significant squad overhaul. Dauda's potential addition is seen as a key move to enhance their offensive capabilities.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Dauda confirmed the discussions with Asante Kotoko while denying any interest from their rivals Hearts of Oak.

"Yes, as of now, I have spoken with no one from Hearts but have received calls from Asante Kotoko. Kotoko is a big team, so I would really love to play for them," Dauda stated. "Looking at the players, board, and owner, it is clear that this is a great team, and if the deal is completed, I will be grateful to God for providing me with such a big platform. However, I still have two years left on my contract, so Kotoko and Bofoakwa will need to come to an agreement before I can join."

Despite his individual efforts, Bofoakwa Tano finished 17th in the league, leading to their relegation. The team also reached the FA Cup final but lost on penalties to Nsoatreman SC on Sunday, emphasizing the need for a strong rebuild.