Saaka Dauda clarifies transfer speculations amid Bofoakwa Tano relegation

Bofoakwa Tano forward Saaka Dauda has confirmed that he has not engaged in any discussions with Hearts of Oak about a potential transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano’s relegation, the 24-year-old striker remains a standout performer in a challenging season that saw the team drop back to the Division One League.

Hearts of Oak narrowly avoided relegation themselves, securing their place in the Ghana Premier League with a win on the final day of the season. This struggle highlights their need to recruit new talent to bolster their squad.

Dauda, who scored eight goals in 32 Ghana Premier League appearances, clarified that while he has not been approached by Hearts of Oak, he has received interest from Asante Kotoko.

“Yes, as of now, I have spoken with no one from Hearts but I have received calls from Asante Kotoko,” he told Akoma FM. “Kotoko is a big team, so I would really love to play for them. Looking at the players, board, and owner, it is clear that this is a great team, and if the deal is completed, I will be grateful to God for providing me with such a big platform. However, I still have two years left on my contract, so Kotoko and Bofoakwa will need to agree before I can join.”

Despite Dauda’s individual efforts, Bofoakwa Tano finished 17th on the table, leading to their relegation from the Ghana Premier League. In an attempt to salvage their season, Bofoakwa Tano reached the FA Cup final but lost on penalties to Nsoatreman SC on Sunday.

As transfer rumors swirl, Dauda’s potential move to a top-tier team like Asante Kotoko could provide the forward with a significant career boost while also highlighting the ongoing challenges and dynamics within Ghanaian football.