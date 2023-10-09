Saaka Dauda to battle Amankona and three others for September Player of the Month

The efforts of Bofoakwa Tano forward Saaka Dauda have gained recognition following his inclusion in the list of nominees for the next player in the ongoing Ghana Premier League for the month of September.

The forward has played a crucial role for his team in the ongoing campaign following their return to the top flight after 16 years.

Saaka has already scored two goals including a brilliant finish against Hearts of Oak at the Coronation Park in their previous two games which earned them a vital win to keep them afloat on the table.

Saaka's efforts have further been highlighted with two Most Valuable Player Awards making him the only player with the most in the ongoing season.

The 23-year-old forward will however face stern competition from Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona who is gradually finding his feet after his return following a forgettable spell at Asante Kotoko. Amankona has already scored three goals which keeps him joint top of the chart.

Elijah Addae, also a Bofoakwa Tano player is in contention for the award as well as former Skyy FC striker Baba Hamadu Musah who now represents FC Samartex and Evans Wiredu who has also recorded three goals.

As fans anticipate the winner of the award for the month of September, the performances of these players thus far have been nothing short of memorable.