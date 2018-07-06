Saana Daara's lawyer Dr. Ayine explains reasons suing Anas

Council to Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Saanie Daara, Dr. Dominic Ayine has explained the reasons for file a lawsuit against journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas.

The former Deputy Attorney General confirmed the lawsuit filed, adding his client is asking the High Court to award damages amounting to GH¢20 million arising from defamatory materials published by Anas in a documentary on corruption in Ghanaian football titled #Number12.

The lead counsel for Mr Daara, Mr Dominic Ayine told Joy FM in an interview that Anas is aware that the allegations against his client are false yet he went ahead to publish them.

"Basically, it focuses on the part of the video which alleges that our client took a bribe to fix someone to be called to the Black Stars. That is the essence of the suit, the suit is very much focused on that aspect and nothing else," Mr Ayine said.

Mr Ayine also disclosed that lawyers for the GFA spokesperson did not engage Anas before filing the suit.

"No, we have not engaged the lawyers for Anas Aremeyaw Anas before filing this action. If you watch the video which is less than four minutes... Saanie Daara is depicted as having been involved in a discussion relating to the call-up of a player into the Black Stars.

"What our client said in that video was basically a piece of advise to the effect that the potential Black Stars player must do well to train and work hard and if the scouts and the coach think that he is a proper person to be called to the Black Stars they would do so... And then you will find out that Anas' Tiger Eye operatives attempt to give him an envelope and then he says give it to this person, he points to a person that he says they should give it to and then there is a voice-over that says that he collected a bribe in order to get someone called to the Black Stars.

"From even the video itself, you can tell that our client never requested any bribe, you can also tell that he never accepted any bribe and yet the Tiger Eye video says that he accepted a bribe and asked that it should be given to his colleague. So, that is the point of our focus," Mr Ayine explained.