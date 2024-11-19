Saanie Daara calls for overhaul after Black Stars’ disorganised 2025 AFCON campaign

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Spokesperson and CAF Media Officer, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has criticized the Black Stars’ 2025 AFCON qualification campaign, describing it as lacklustre and disorganised.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Expres, Saanie Daara attributed the team’s failings to systemic issues across all levels of Ghana football. "Our campaign was wishy-washy," he remarked.

"At a time when other teams were well-prepared, we were juggling issues like where to play our matches, the state of our pitches, and dealing with last-minute challenges."

He also pointed to frequent player absences as a key factor, citing the eight withdrawals ahead of the Niger game. "While injuries and personal reasons are understandable, it reflects deeper issues in how the team is managed," he said.

Saanie Daara did not spare the team’s coach or the GFA’s leadership. "Toward the end of the campaign, the way the coach handled the team raised concerns. The Management Committee and the Executive Committee of the GFA also failed to rise to the occasion," he noted.

Despite the campaign’s failings, he acknowledged the potential shown in the Black Stars’ young squad at the 2022 World Cup but warned, “Potential means little without proper execution.”

Saanie Daara called for a radical overhaul of the system but cautioned against undoing existing progress.

"Something radical must happen, but the radicality of it must not completely destroy what has been built. We need reflection, careful planning, and better leadership to avoid repeating these mistakes," he concluded.