Sannie Daara defends former Ghana coach Avram Grant against criticism from Mikel

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has criticised Nigeria and Chelsea legend Mikel John Obi for questioning the coaching abilities of Avram Grant.

Mikel, who played under Grant at Chelsea, suggested that the Israeli coach was not up to par and only succeeded because of luck.

Daara disagrees with Mikel's assessment, pointing out that Grant has achieved impressive results throughout his coaching career, including leading Chelsea to the Champions League final and Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations final. Daara believes that Grant's success is not just down to luck, but rather his tactical acumen and ability to get the most out of his teams.

This is former Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi berating his former Chelsea coach Avram Grant saying 'he is not a manager'. pic.twitter.com/tAWcU5M9bv — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) November 27, 2023

In response to Mikel's comments, Daara took to social media to defend Grant, writing, "Mikel should stop disrespecting worthy people and find a job to do. A man with top UEFA license, excelled in coaching - led Chelsea to the final of the Champs League, Ghana to the Afcon final and reviving Zambia can't be operating just on luck. He must be doing something right."

Daara was part of the GFA administration that appointed Grant as the Black Stars coach in 2014, and he remains a strong supporter of the Israeli coach. Grant is currently the head coach of former AFCON champions Zambia, and Daara believes that his success with the team is further evidence of his coaching abilities.