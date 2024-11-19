Saanie Daara urges GFA leadership to step up after Black Stars’ 2025 AFCON failure

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has criticised the GFA’s Executive Committee for their lack of visible leadership following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Saanie Daara, speaking on Joy News after Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Niger in Accra, expressed frustration over the leadership’s muted response to the crisis.

"The silence from the Executive Committee during these trying times is deafening. They must also take responsibility and step up their game," he stated.

Black Stars endured a disappointing qualifying campaign, finishing bottom of their group with just three points and only three goals scored in six games.

The team’s performance has drawn widespread criticism, with many questioning the roles of head coach Otto Addo and the GFA in the team’s failure.

Saanie Daara, however, called for measured and thoughtful action rather than wholesale changes, cautioning against dismantling the progress made in recent years.

"Radical changes might be necessary, but they must not destroy what has already been built. Fix what is broken, but don’t tear everything down," he concluded.

Despite the setback, he acknowledged that the team’s past achievements, including qualification for the 2022 World Cup, reflect a foundation that can be built upon with better planning and leadership.

The GFA’s Executive Council is expected to address these concerns when they meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the Black Stars’ performance and chart a path forward.