Saanie Daara warns against rash decisions After Black Stars’ 2025 AFCON failure

Ibrahim Saanie Daara has cautioned against impulsive moves to dismiss Black Stars coach Otto Addo and Ghana FA leadership following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former FA spokesperson speaking on Joy News’ PM Express urged for thoughtful evaluation over knee-jerk reactions.

"I want to warn against a trigger-happy approach," he stated. "When issues like this happen, we are often too eager to say, â€˜Sack this person or that person.’ But it’s more prudent to take a considered approach, assess what went wrong, and then make informed decisions."

He stated that while the coach and leadership share the blame, wholesale changes must come after analysing the qualifiers’ failures. "We need to look at what went wrong. Was it the coaching? The management? The players? Only after a thorough analysis can we determine the best course of action," he explained.

Saanie Daara highlighted the importance of continuity, referencing Ghana’s resilience in the past. "Remember, we came from a point where we couldn’t even perform well at AFCON, yet we qualified for the 2022 World Cup. That showed promise," he noted.

Though critical of the GFA’s Executive Committee, describing their silence as "deafening," Saanie Daara advocated for stability, urging against destroying progress made.

"Radical changes might be necessary, but they must not destroy what has already been built. Fix what is broken, but don’t tear everything down," he concluded.

The GFA’s Executive Council is set to meet on Wednesday to assess the team’s performance and chart a way forward.