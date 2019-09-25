Sabahn Quaye set to replace legend Stephen Appiah as Black Stars team manager

Hearts of Oak team manager Sabahn Quaye is expected to replace former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah as Black Stars technical coordinator, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Quaye is returning to the role, two-years after was replaced by the iconic former Black Stars captain.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has made an audacious move to sack popular assistant coaches Ibrahim Tanko and Stephen Appiah after recommending for their removal to the Normalisation Committee.

The Black Stars coach has written to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in his post-Africa Cup of Nations tournament report saying he doesn't want to work with the duo after the Black Stars' disastrous showing at the tournament in Egypt in July.

The national team bombed out of the competition at the second round stage which was the country's worst outing in 13 years which resulted in widespread calls for coach Appiah to be sacked claiming he is incompetent.

However, Appiah has turned the knife of his two popular assistants in the latest ruthless and brutal culling of his backroom staff.

It is unknown why coach Appiah took the shock decision but insiders claims the Black Stars coach hold the two responsible for the team's disastrous showing in Egypt.

With the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers looming in November, Appiah has called for the massive changes of sacking the two popular Ghana legends before the qualifiers start saying the decision will help the Black Stars qualify.