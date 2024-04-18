Sack all lazy players - Ex-Kotoko defender tells authorities

Former Asante Kotoko defender Osei Kwame Junior has called for the immediate dismissal of lazy and uncommitted players within the club, citing their recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko have endured a dismal run of form, suffering six defeats in their last seven league matches and only managing to secure a single point during this period. This drastic decline has seen the team plummet from title contenders to relegation battlers in the league standings.

In response to the team's poor performances, Osei Kwame Junior has urged club management to take decisive action by removing underperforming players from the squad. He emphasized the need for a shake-up within the team to instill a greater sense of commitment and determination among the players.

“I understand the supporter’s plight, we are angry because we need good results going forward. Sack all lazy players from the club. Even if the coach gets sacked, the players should bear in mind that there will be a total overhaul in the playing body. We need quality players in Kotoko if we want to win the league,” he said.

Proposing a solution to address the issue, Osei Kwame Junior suggested implementing salary reductions for players as a means to incentivize improved performances.

“I believe when their salaries are reduced they put in seriousness. On Sunday, we play Samartex and I’m telling them we can’t afford to lose that match at home (Baba Yara stadium)”

Ahead of Kotoko's upcoming matches against league leaders Samartex and reigning champions Medeama SC, Osei Kwame Junior stressed the importance of securing positive results to reverse the team's fortunes.