SACKED KRC Genk coach Felice Maazu eulogizes Joseph Paintsil after Mouscron draw

Sacked KRC Genk coach Felice Maazu is happy with the progress of Joseph Paintsil despite the Ghanaian failure to enjoy regular playing time under his tenure.

Paintsil endured a difficult period under the 53-year-old Belgian tactician.

However, he was handed a chance over the weekend against Royal Excel Mouscron and did not disappoint as they finished the game 2-2.

Maazu, who watched the match in the stands following his sacking, could not hide his delight over the performance of the Ghana youth international and a few other members of the squad that did not get opportunity under his reign.

"I watched the first match of my old group with his new coach against Mouscron, I saw a good Joseph Paintsil who I did not play the last few weeks with me, I found a better Ito, and for the rest Genk cashed in a very early goal, like with me Genk was led, as with me, Genk came back to the score, as sometimes with me, and Genk had a canceled goal for offside, as with me.The device was not especially different, as I understand.After a few days a new coach can not change everything. I also saw a bit more offensive momentum from some players on the whole.I saw a good Genk who certainly deserved to win at Mouscron."

Paintsil has churned out 10 games in all competitions for the Limburgers in the ongoing season.

Racing Genk sacked coach Felice Mazzu after slipping to 9th place in the table following a disappointing start to the season.