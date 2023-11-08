'Sacking Chris Hughton not advisable' - Ex-Ghana striker Joetext Frimpong

Former Black Stars forward Joetex Asamoah Frimpong has voiced his disagreement with the calls for the removal of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in the lead-up to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 34th edition of AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Ghana commencing its campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde.

Ghana faced a challenging October international break, losing both games against Mexico and the USA, conceding six goals in the process. These results have led to demands for the dismissal of the former English Premier League manager. However, Joetex Frimpong holds a different perspective.

Frimpong believes that with only two months remaining before the start of AFCON, it would not be prudent to remove Chris Hughton from his coaching role.

“With two months to the start of the AFCON, I don’t think it will be prudent to show Chris Hughton the exit door. When you sack him, it means you have to replace him with a new coach who will come with a different style and that's not how things are done in football. Let's give him a chance to lead the team to the AFCON; if he doesn't do well, we fire him” he told Kessben FM.

Black Stars will return to action in the coming week for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as they gear up to face Madagascar on November 17 before traveling to Moroni for a clash against Comoros.