Sacking Chris Hughton not the best decision – Augustine Arhinful

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Arhinful, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to not sack Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

According to Arhinful, sacking Hughton less than a month before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) would be a risky decision.

Arhinful believes that the main challenge facing Hughton is selecting the right players for the team. "From a technical point of view, I don't think it's the best thing to do. Between now and the Nations Cup is just one month if I'm not lying. You can take the risk by relieving him of his position, but I don't think that is something where we have to subscribe to," he said in an interview with Angel FM.

The Black Stars technical team, consisting of Hughton, George Boateng, Didi Dramani, and Richard Kingson, has come under heavy criticism following some poor results recently. The team suffered a 1-0 loss against Comoros in their last match, which was their third defeat in their last four games.

Despite the criticisms, Arhinful thinks that Hughton still has a role to play in the team's success. "There is still more room...especially when it comes to picking the players for the matches. We have spoken a lot about the call-ups, now it's picking the players," he said.

Arhinful's comments come as a response to growing calls for Hughton's dismissal. Some critics argue that the team's poor performance is a result of Hughton's lack of experience in managing a national team. However, Arhinful believes that Hughton's expertise and knowledge of the game are vital to the team's success.

Black Stars have encountered a challenging phase, suffering defeats in three of their last four matches, notably a recent 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni. This setback has placed Ghana three points adrift of the leading position in the 2026 World Cup qualifying group.

Turning their attention to the imminent challenge, Ghana are now gearing up for the upcoming AFCON in Ivory Coast. In the group stage, they are slated to contend with formidable opponents such as Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt.