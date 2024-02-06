Sacking coaches won't end Black Stars' problems - Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of coach dismissals as a solution to the challenges facing the Black Stars team following their disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After the Black Stars exited the tournament without a single win, including a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique, coach Chris Hughton was swiftly dismissed, along with the dissolution of the technical team.

However, Bagbin argues that such actions do not address the underlying issues affecting Ghana's football.

Bagbin emphasises the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the myriad challenges confronting Ghana's football landscape, given the team's premature exits from both the 2023 AFCON and the previous edition in Cameroon.

"The Black Stars and their handlers must know that they represent more than just a football team; they are a symbol of our national pride, cohesion, and resilience," said Bagbin. He calls for a thorough evaluation of football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards, and administrative structures to identify areas for improvement.

"Sacking of coaches is not the panacea of the challenges we must evaluate our football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards and, and administrative structures to identify areas for improvement.

Highlighting that the national teams should represent the diversity of Ghana's football talent, Bagbin advocates for a holistic and sustainable development approach, urging Ghanaians to invest in sports and culture. He adds, "Parliament will appreciate an opportunity to work with other stakeholders towards this common goal."

As the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is on the verge of appointing another coach to replace Hughton, Bagbin's statements underscore the need for a more comprehensive and strategic approach to revive the Black Stars and address systemic issues within Ghana's football development.

