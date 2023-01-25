Sacking players not the solution at Hearts of Oak – Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo believes that the club's recent decision to sack players is not the solution.

With the support of coach Slavko Matic, the club parted ways with players such as Fatawu Mohammed and Mohammed Alhassan.

"How can a new coach just decide to sack players he thinks are ageing without thorough knowledge about them? If you cannot adopt a technical direction that will suit the players available to you as a coach, you will always have problems and that is the exact problem Hearts is confronted with," Polo said in an interview with Akoma FM.

"The players at Hearts are fantastic but it's the coach who needs to develop a strategy that will see Hearts winning. Sacking the players is not the solution."

Hearts of Oak are currently fourth in the Ghana Premier League, three points behind first place, and have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup.