SAD: Ghana winger Solomon Asante loses dad

Black Stars midfielder Solomon Asante is heartbroken following the death of his father Christian Asante.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the 80-year-old passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the family house in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western north region.

Details of the funeral arrangement are yet to be announced.

Asante has been in impressive form for American side Phoenix Rising in the ongoing United Soccer League Championship, registering 4 assists and netting 3 goals in 8 games.

His explosive start to the campaign has earned him two Team of the Week slots.