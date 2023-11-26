SAD NEWS: Asante Kotoko legend Ernest Papa Arko passes away

Former Asante Kotoko SC captain Ernest Papa Arko has been confirmed dead as per various reports.

The Ghana international succumbed to death in the early hours of Sunday following a short ailment.

Arko played for Asante Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was the captain of the team in 1980 at a time they were thought to be the most talented.

They went on to be finalists in the 1982 African Cup of Champions Clubs competition, where they lost to Al Ahly SC of Egypt.

He continued to lead the team in 1983, the year they last won the 1983 CAF Champions League. He is often listed among the club's legends.

Arko played in the 1980 African Cup of Nations, where Ghana failed to defend its title. He was also in the team that played in the 1984 African Nations Cup tournament.

He is the third Kotoko legend to pass away in the last month following the passing of Joe Debrah and Robert Eshun.