GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Sad News: Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey loses father

Published on: 26 February 2024
Sad News: Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey loses father

The football community is mourning the loss of Richmond Lamptey's father, who passed away on Sunday night.

Lamptey, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, captained the team in their recent 1-0 loss to Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

In a statement released on Monday, February 26, Kotoko offered their condolences to Lamptey and his family.

"The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with our deputy skipper and his family," the team said.

 

Lamptey has been a key player for Kotoko this season, putting in impressive performances that earned him a spot in the final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

His loss is a significant blow to the team, both on and off the pitch.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more