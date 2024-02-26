Sad News: Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey loses father

The football community is mourning the loss of Richmond Lamptey's father, who passed away on Sunday night.

Lamptey, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, captained the team in their recent 1-0 loss to Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

In a statement released on Monday, February 26, Kotoko offered their condolences to Lamptey and his family.

"The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with our deputy skipper and his family," the team said.

Asante Kotoko is deeply saddened by the death of @RichmondLampt8 father, Mr Odarkwei Lamptey, whose passing occurred last night. The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with our deputy skipper and his family. #Togetherwithyou pic.twitter.com/bx0pzJAolJ — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 26, 2024

Lamptey has been a key player for Kotoko this season, putting in impressive performances that earned him a spot in the final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

His loss is a significant blow to the team, both on and off the pitch.