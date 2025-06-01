GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
SAD NEWS: Former Ghana FA vice chairman and Great Olympics chairman Ade Coker passes away

Published on: 01 June 2025
Ghana mourns the loss of Joseph Ade Coker, a distinguished figure whose life was a remarkable blend of politics and football, leaving a lasting impact on both spheres.

Renowned for his outspoken nature and passionate advocacy, Ade Coker passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025, following a brief illness. He was 68.

While he was best known as the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), his contributions reached far beyond the political landscape.

A stalwart of Ghanaian football, Coker served as Vice Chairman of the Ghana Football Association and held the esteemed role of Chairman of Accra Great Olympics FC.

Under his stewardship, the “Wonder Club” experienced renewed stability and purpose, with a strong focus on nurturing local talent and promoting integrity in the sport.

His unique legacy, spanning both governance and football, earned him deep respect across political and sporting circles alike.

Ade Coker firmly believed in football’s ability to unite communities and was a tireless advocate for using the sport to foster youth development and social cohesion.

