SAD NEWS: Legon Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey passes away

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey has been confirmed dead following a short illness.

The 26-year-old died on Tuesday, the club confirmed in a post on social media, saying they were devasted by the sudden demise of the goalkeeper.

"It is with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey. Sackey has been with us for the last four seasons and was our first-choice goalkeeper for a greater part of the last two seasons," the post read.

"His demise is a big blow to everyone associated with the club. Our hearts & thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time. The club is in touch with the family of Sylvester and would communicate our next course of action in the coming days."

Sackey made 19 appearances in the Ghana Premier League last season for Cities, making a lot of remarkable saves.

He managed to keep seven clean sheets and conceded 20 goals in the process.