SAD NEWS: Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal passes away in motorcycle accident in Uganda

Abubakar Lawal, the vibrant Nigerian forward for Ugandan giants Vipers SC, was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident and has passed away.

The devastating happened on Monday morning along the Entebbe Road in Kampala according to Ugandan journalist Clive Kyazze.

Lawal was known for his skill on the pitch and his infectious smile off it.

His teammates will remember him for his crucial goals, including a memorable strike in the CAF Champions League.

As the news of his passing spread, fans and colleagues alike have taken to the social media to pay their respects.

The loss of such a talented young player was a stark reminder of life's fragility.

In the following days, Vipers and the entire football fraternity will come together to honour Abubakar's memory, celebrating his life and legacy on and off the field.

His absence would be deeply felt, but his spirit would live on through the hearts of those he touched.

Lawal was an unused substitute when Vipers saw off Mbarara City in the Uganda Cup three days ago.