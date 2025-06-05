SAD NEWS: Veteran Ghanaian football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee passes away

Renowned Ghanaian football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee, the founder and longtime president of Neoplan Stars FC, has sadly passed away.

The news surfaced on Thursday, though the cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Abbey Pobee was a towering figure in Ghanaian football, celebrated for his steadfast dedication and outspoken stance on issues surrounding the game’s administration.

He founded Neoplan Stars FC, a Kumasi-based club that once competed in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite a significant setback in 1984 - when the club was controversially expelled from the top division following a court ruling - Pobee remained committed to both the team and the broader development of football in Ghana.

In 2018, he addressed concerns about the club’s inactivity, attributing it to the lack of a third division league in the Ashanti Region.

Pobee wasn’t just a club owner; he was a passionate advocate for reform in Ghanaian football.

He frequently spoke out about the hardships faced by local teams and pushed for meaningful changes to improve the game’s structure and sustainability.

His passing signifies the end of a significant chapter in Ghana’s football history. Abbey Pobee's enduring legacy is defined by his grassroots commitment and his unyielding call for better governance in the sport.