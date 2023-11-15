GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

SAD NEWS: Zimbabwe mourns the loss of goalkeeping icon 'Zikeeper' George Chigova at 32

Published on: 15 November 2023
SAD NEWS: Zimbabwe mourns the loss of goalkeeping icon 'Zikeeper' George Chigova at 32

Former Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova, nicknamed "Zikeeper," has tragically passed away at 32.

Having suffered a heart attack in July, interrupting his career, he recently returned to training before collapsing.

His untimely death closely follows the passing of former national team player and head coach Rahman Gumbo.

Chigova, known for his commanding presence in goal, played for Dynamos, Polokwane City, and SuperSport United.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt's initial medical update four months ago indicated a serious condition for the big stopper.

Starting at Gunners, Chigova moved to Dynamos before joining SuperSport in 2014.

He later played for Polokwane City before returning to Pretoria in 2020.

The goalkeeper, who represented Zimbabwe 30 times, including at the African Cup of Nations, leaves behind a legacy in the football community.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more