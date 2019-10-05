GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 October 2019
Sadam Sulley breaks goalscoring duck for FK Senica against Nitra
Ghanaian forward Sadam Sulley opened his account for FK Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra in the Slovakian top-flight league on Saturday.

Sadam had been itching to get off the mark since returning to the Slovakian top-flight championship in the summer.

The 22-year-old had to wait for his tenth league game to realize his dream after putting Senica in the driving seat in the 11th minute of their 4-1 victory against Nitra.

Sadam had a relatively good two-year loan stint in the league with MFK Zemplín Michalovce — scoring 9 goals in 50 matches for the side.

He joined FK Senica on a permanent deal from Polish giants Legia Warsaw this summer.

