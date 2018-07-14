Sadam Sulley scores as Zemplin Michalovce see off Lokomotiva Kosice in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian forward Sadam Sulley registered his name on the score sheet for Zemplin Michalovce in their 3-1 win over Lokomotiva Kosice in a pre-season friendly encounter on Saturday.

Michalovce started the game impressively and deservedly had their initiative in the 17th minute through Slovakian midfielder Martin Bednar.

With the match on the brink of ending in a slim win for Michalovce, Ghanaian youngster Sadam Sulley popped up with beautiful strike to handed the Slovakian side the cushioning.

Peter Kolesar climbed from the bench after the recess to kill off the match for Michalovce on the 50th minute mark before Lokomotiva Kosice pulled one back in the 90th minute.

The former Vision FC striker enjoyed full minutes of action for the Yellow and Blues lads.

The 21-year-old will aim to keep his position when they take on MSK Zilina in the league opener on Saturday, July 21, 2018.