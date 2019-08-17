Sadat Karim climbs from bench to hit winner for Halmstads BK against Vasteraas SK

Sadat Karim came off the bench to score the winning goal for Halmstads BK as they toppled Vasteraas SK in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday.

Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul fetched the initiative from 12 yards in the 5th minute before Mikael Boman ended the first half in a 2-0 win in favor of Halmstads BK with his goal on the 25th minute.

But two second half goals f Simon Johansson and Karwan Safari got two quick goals on the 71st and 79th minute respectively for the visitors.

However, Sadat — who was introduced in the 66th minute, poked in a late winner for Halmstads.

Sadat’s compatriot Thomas Boakye missed the match for the victors due to suspension.

He has scored six goals in his 20 league appearances for Halmstads BK this season so far.