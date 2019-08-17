GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Sadat Karim climbs from bench to hit winner for Halmstads BK against Vasteraas SK

Published on: 17 August 2019
Sadat Karim climbs from bench to hit winner for Halmstads BK against Vasteraas SK
Sadat Karim

Sadat Karim came off the bench to score the winning goal for Halmstads BK as they toppled Vasteraas SK in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday.

Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul fetched the initiative  from 12 yards in the 5th minute before Mikael Boman ended the first half in a 2-0 win in favor of Halmstads BK with his goal on the 25th minute.

But two second half goals f Simon Johansson and Karwan Safari got two quick goals on the 71st and 79th minute respectively for the visitors.

However, Sadat — who was introduced in the 66th minute, poked in a late winner for Halmstads.

Sadat’s compatriot Thomas Boakye missed the match for the victors due to suspension.

He has scored six goals in his 20 league appearances for Halmstads BK this season so far.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments