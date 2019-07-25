Sadick Adams dropped from AshantiGold Confederation Cup squad 

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold have dropped Sadick Adams from their CAF Confederation Cup squad according to reports.

The 29-year old is set to be on his way out of the club according to reports in the local media and will not be taking part in the miners campaign in the 2019/2020 season in the CAF Confederation Cup.

As his replacement AshantiGold have signed Liberty Professional attacker Benjamin Eshun to boost their squad ahead of the campaign.

AshantiGold as winners of the Tier II will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup season for the 2019/2020 season.

Ashanti Gold will travel to Guinea to face Akonangui FC on the 11th August, 2019, before playing the second leg a week later in Obuasi.