Sadio Mane predicts toughest AFCON yet as Senegal eye title defence

Senegal star Sadio Mane has expressed his belief that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast will be the most difficult edition yet.

In an interview with CAFOnline, Mane shared his thoughts on the competition and Senegal's chances of defending their title.

Mane believes that all the major nations in African football have qualified for the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast, making it a challenging tournament.

He said, "We know it won't be easy, but we will try our best to go through every round. We are expecting a tough competition. This AFCON will be one of the strongest since I started playing it because all the big nations are here, and they have their targets, but we will see what happens."

When asked about the significance of winning the AFCON trophy in succession, Mane replied that it would be a special achievement. He explained, "Winning the AFCON was the best trophy I have ever won in my life. Coming to Ivory Coast to do it again will be special and a big achievement. It's been a dream to play in this competition since I was a kid, and we will do our best."

Senegal are placed in Group C, which is considered the "Group of Death," alongside five-time winners and last edition's hosts Cameroon, quarterfinalists in Cameroon 2021 Gambia, and 1976 runners-up Guinea.