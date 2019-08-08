Sadio Mane shortlisted for UEFA Champions League award, Mohammed Salah out

Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is the only African shortlisted for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League positional award.

Fellow team mate Mohammed Salah is conspicuously missing from the list despite scoring in the final and winning the title with Liverpool last season.

The awards will honor the best Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder and Forward from the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, and will be presented during the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.

The players shortlisted for the award are;

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson Becker (Brazil – Liverpool FC); Hugo Lloris (France – Tottenham Hotspur FC); Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany – FC Barcelona)

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold (England – Liverpool FC); Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands – AFC Ajax, now Juventus); Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands – Liverpool FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands – AFC Ajax, now FC Barcelona); Christian Eriksen (Denmark – Tottenham Hotspur FC); Jordan Henderson (England – Liverpool FC)

FORWARDS: Sadio Mané (Senegal – Liverpool FC); Lionel Messi (Argentina – FC Barcelona); Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal – Juventus)