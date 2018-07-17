SAFA President Danny Jordaan seeking to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as FIFA Council member

The head of South Africa's 2010 FIFA World Cup bid and subsequent organising committee Danny Jordaan is seeking election to the FIFA General Council in September as a replacement for Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi resigned last month in the wake of corruption allegations sparked by an undercover investigation in his homeland and his vacant position on the General Council can only be filled by an African candidate from an English-speaking country.

Three candidates have emerged from Southern Africa in the form of Jordaan, Seychelles federation president Elvis Chetty and Malawi football head Walter Nyamilandu-Manda.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) have already stated that they will select only one candidate from the region though to ensure the best chance of success for that individual and KweséESPN understands Jordaan is the overwhelming favourite.

He is a confidante of COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa, who will likely make the final decision on which candidate to select, and comes with the greatest international pedigree after his years of campaign for South Africa's 2006 and 2010 World Cup bids.

Danny Jordaan will look to leverage his close ties to COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa (left) and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad (centre) to further his hopes for a FIFA General Council seat. Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

COSAFA have until Friday to make their nomination to FIFA, with the election for the vacant position to be held on September 30.

Jordaan is also the president of the South African Football Association and has previously worked on the marketing and television board of FIFA.

He is also a former member of South Africa's parliament and ex-Mayor of the coastal city of Port Elizabeth.

With the resignation of Nyantakyi, Africa now has seven members on the FIFA General Council, including Vice-President Ahmad Ahmad, who is also president of the Confederation of African Football, and General Secretary Fatma Samoura (Senegal).

The others are Tarek Bouchamaoui (Tunisia), Almamy Kabele Camara (Guinea), Lydia Nsekera (Burundi), Constant Omari (DR Congo) and Hany Abo Rida (Egypt).