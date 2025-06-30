GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
SAFA resolves Banyana Banyana’s unpaid wages ahead of WAFCON opener against Ghana

Published on: 30 June 2025
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has swiftly resolved issues related to the unpaid wages of the Banyana Banyana players, few days to the commencement of the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament.

The players arrived in Morocco on Wednesday to finalize preparation for the much-anticipated tournament, which kick start on July 5.

However, the defending champions’ preparations hit a snag as the players boycotted training last Friday, demanding payment for training camps held in April and June.

After holding a meeting with team captain, Refiloe Jane, a compromise has been reached, with SAFA providing guarantees regarding the outstanding payments.

The players has since returned to training as they gear up for the high-stake Women AFCON tournament in the North African country.

The Banyana Banyana, who are the defending champions has been pitted in Group C against West African giants Ghana, Tanzania and Mali.

South Africa will open their account against Ghana in a high-stage clash on Monday, July 7, 2025 before taking on Mali and Tanzania in other group fixtures.

