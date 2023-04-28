Saint Etienne defender Dennis Appiah cleared for Rodez clash after injury recovery

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 April 2023
French-born Ghanaian defender, Dennis Appiah has recovered from an injury that kept him out of the game against FC Metz last week. 

Appiah picked an injury during the game against Grenoble and had to be replaced due to the knock.

He returned to training this week and has been cleared for the match against Rodez on Saturday.

Appiah joined Saint Etienne from FC Nantes in the winter transfer window and has been a key play for the Greens.

His return is huge boost for the former Ligue 1 side, who have enjoyed an impressive run with the expeience defender at the heart of defence.

Appiah, born to Ghanaian parents in France is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.

 

