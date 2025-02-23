Saint-Etienne reject Al Ahly's bid for Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC have failed in their attempt to sign Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye after AS Saint-Etienne turned down their offer, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The French club is unwilling to part ways with the talented 24-year-old, who remains committed to proving himself in European football.

Boakye, who joined Saint-Etienne from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC last summer, has endured a challenging start to life in France due to injuries.

However, he showcased his potential last month with a brilliant brace in a 3-1 victory over Stade Reims, earning a spot in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week for matchday 16.

Al Ahly, known for their ambition in the transfer market, saw Boakye as a key reinforcement in their attacking midfield ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played under a new format this summer.

Despite their strong interest, both the club and the player rejected the move.

Boakye has expressed his desire to continue his European journey rather than return to African football at this stage of his career.

So far this season, he has managed three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.