Saint Etienne-target Majeed Waris returns to FC Porto

Ghana striker Majeed Waris has temporarily returned to FC Porto ahead of a potential transfer to French Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne.

The 27-year-old hitman joined Portuguese giants FC Porto two seasons ago but failed to enjoy regular playing time.

He was shipped out on loan to French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes with the option to purchase for €6 million last summer.

Despite impressing during the loan spell at the club, the Canaries turned down the purchase option claiming the amount is way above the player’s market value.

However, reports in the Portuguese tabloids indicate that the former Spartak Moscow poacher has returned to FC Porto.

The report further claimed that fellow French top-tier side Saint Etienne have opened negotiation with the Dragons and hope to tie down the deal before the commencement of their pre-season training.

Waris scored 7 goals and tallied 6 assists in all competitions for FC Nantes last term.