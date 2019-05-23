Saint Gallen superstar Majeed Ashimeru dedicates stunning goal against Young Boys to fasting Muslims

Saint Gallen midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has dedicated his delightful goal against Swiss giants BSC Young Boys to fasting Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

The on-loan Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder scored a stunning goal in Saint Gallen's 4-1 thrashing of Young Boys on Wednesday night.

"Allahamdullahi. I dedicate this goal to all my Muslim brothers and sisters fasting in this month of Ramadan. Let's remain steadfast," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Ashimeru has been a big hit in the Swiss league since arriving on loan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, having scored four times in 33 appearances and making seven assists.

The 21-year old's performances has seen his parent club eager to end his loan deal to rejoin them in the summer.

Ashimeru has also courted interest from several clubs across Europe, with teams from Germany and Frances heavily scouting the Ghanaian midfielder.

Last night compatriot and former WAFA teammate Musah Nuhu was also on the score sheet for Saint Gallen.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin