Saint Osei defends Great Olympics decision to sack Yaw Preko

Accra Great Olympics spokesman, Saint Osei, has justified the decision to fire coach Yaw Preko, claiming that it was not a mistake and should not be blamed for the team's present troubles.

Having taken over from Annor Walker who departed the club to join Samartex at the end of last season, Yaw Preko struggled to record positive results which forced the management of Great Olympics to replace him with former Karela boss Bismark Kobi Kyei.

However, there hasn't been any significant improvement since Kobi Kyei took charge as the Wonder club face the danger of getting relegated.

"It wasn't a wrong call but you see sometimes I don't understand sports journalists we didn't have anything against Yaw let me put this on record. I have minutes to back whatever I am going to say. Before you engage a coach there are clauses that you look at," Saint Osei told Peace FM

"In the event where you are unable to amass this number of points, this is what it is going to happen. So if the coach agrees and gentlemanly we tell you to resign that doesn't mean we hate my brother Yaw never. Yaw is a good coach and not a bad coach but you see sometimes it gets to a point it is either your technique that you are unpinning is not working at that particular moment."

"The coach is supposed to be relieved of his work so that he can refresh his mind. It will interest you to know that Yaw can pick another club and take the league that doesn't mean he is a bad coach," he added.

In the final round of matches in the Ghana Premier League, Great Olympics will welcome Nsoatreman at Sogakope Park.