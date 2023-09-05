Saka told me I had a good chance of making England squad - Eddie Nketiah

New Three Lions forward Eddie Nketiah has revealed that his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka last week told him his performance was enough to make the cut for the England squad.

The 24-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's squad to face Ukraine and Scotland in the European qualifiers.

Despite his activeness in the English youth teams in the past, Nketiah was yet to receive an invitation to the national team until last week when his name was confirmed on the list.

While expressing his excitement, the striker revealed that his teammates were happy for achieving the new feat while stating that Saka was particularly overjoyed having earlier commended his efforts in the ongoing season.

"He was buzzing. He was so happy for me and all the other boys at Colney and the staff as well. To be fair, he told me during the week he thinks I have a good chance of making the squad."

Prior to the invitation, Nketiah had been severally approached to represent Ghana with Black Stars coach Chris Hughton confirming talks with the Arsenal man a few months ago.

However, he will now be looking forward to making his senior debut and expecting many more chances with the former world champions.