Salah, Mane, Mahrez headline CAF Awards Player of the Year nominees

Premier League stars Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane will headline the 2022 CAF Men's Player of the Year award.

CAF announced the final shortlist of nominees for the Africa Player of the Year Award on Monday.

10 players including these three superstars will be vying for the award.

Mane, who will be defending the crown had an incredible season for both club and country.

The Senegal star won the AFCON title, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and also helped Liverpool reach the final of the Champions League as well as helped The Lions of Teranga qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Egypt's Mohammed Salah had an incredible season winning two trophies with Liverpool (FA Cup and Carabao Cup).

Salah played a key role as Liverpool reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez won the Premier League title with Manchester City and also played a key role in the team reaching the last four of the Champions League.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetical order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Olympique Lyonnais)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr)

Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)