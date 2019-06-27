GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Salernitana open contract talks with Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer

Published on: 27 June 2019

Salernitana are set to offer a fresh deal to Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Italian side have moved to tie the midfielder down amid circling reports regarding his long-term future.

The 22-year-old, who joined Salernitana from Catania in 2014, has been a key member of the side.

The former Ghana youth star is a popular figure at the club after making 17 appearances for the side amid an injury-laden campaign.

The electric enforcer has restored his credibility following the arrival of Leonardo Menichini.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Salernitana have opened fresh talks with the midfielder in a bid to tie him down permanently and ward off interest from other clubs.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments