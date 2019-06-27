Salernitana open contract talks with Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer

Salernitana are set to offer a fresh deal to Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Italian side have moved to tie the midfielder down amid circling reports regarding his long-term future.

The 22-year-old, who joined Salernitana from Catania in 2014, has been a key member of the side.

The former Ghana youth star is a popular figure at the club after making 17 appearances for the side amid an injury-laden campaign.

The electric enforcer has restored his credibility following the arrival of Leonardo Menichini.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Salernitana have opened fresh talks with the midfielder in a bid to tie him down permanently and ward off interest from other clubs.