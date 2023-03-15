Salernitana promote young Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Anorful to first team

Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Anorful Annan has been promoted to the first team of Italian Serie A side Salernitana, at the age of just 19.

Annan, who joined from Ghanaian side Eurafrica, will wear the No 40 jersey for the Italian side, and his six-month contract is expected to be extended.

The young footballer initially travelled to Italy for trials with Salernitana in January of this year, but an injury prevented him from fully showcasing his abilities, forcing him to return home last month.

Despite this setback, Salernitana remained optimistic about Annan's potential and offered him a contract. Now he has been registered with the first team after initially being signed for the U19 side in the Primavera division

Anorful is an energetic midfielder with a talent for relentlessly hunting the ball, as well as possessing the ability to distribute it from a range of distances.