Salifu Ibrahim mum on Hearts of Oak future

Published on: 28 June 2023
Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim is not giving away much on extending his stay with Premier League giants.

The 23-year-old joined the Phobians from Techiman Eleven Wonders in 2021 and has close to a year left on his contract with the club. Ibrahim, affectionately called Di Maria scored four goals in 23 appearances for Hearts in the 2022/23 Premier League season but there have been rumours of the enterprising midfielder refusing an extension of his contract with the Phobians.

Quizzed on the issue in Kumasi by Kessben Sports, he said: “I still have a contract with Hearts of Oak. We are still in talks so everything will be fine. They (the fans) shouldn’t worry. Everything will be fine.” Pressed further, he added: “I still have a contract with Hearts of Oak. My contract hasn’t run out. Hearts of Oak ended the season in 12th position with 46 position and Salifu is hopeful of a better campaign next season.

By Suleman Asante

