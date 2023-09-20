Salis Abdul Samed arrives in Spain with RC Lens teammates ahead of UCL debut against Sevilla

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed travelled with his RC Lens teammates to Spain for their UEFA Champions League Group B opener against Sevilla.

The Black Stars midfielder will be making his debut in Europe's elite competition after helping Lens qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in two decades.

Abdul Samed is expected to start against the Europa League winners as Lens look to get off to a positive start in Europe despite their domestic struggles.

He was joined by Austrian-born Ghanaian Kevin Danso as the team landed in Spain.

Lens have a good record against Spanish teams, losing only once in seven outings against La Liga clubs. The French outfit have won four and drawn two of the seven games.

Meanwhile, Abdul Samed's compatriot Thomas Partey will miss the group's other game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven due to injury.

However, the Black Stars players could face each other during the next round of games.