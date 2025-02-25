“Salis Abdul Samed not at his best yet” – Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris

Sunderland manager RÃ©gis Le Bris believes Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has yet to hit best form at the club after recently returning from injury.

The 24-year-old featured for the first time in Sunderland’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Stoke City on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Samed, on a season-long loan from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, had been sidelined for nearly five months since joining the Championship outfit in the summer.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder has had limited game time since making a return to action.

And according to the manager, competitions for places in the midfield should help the Ghanaian midfielder to find his best shape.

''He is not at his best yet, for sure,” Le Bris is quoted as saying by Sunderland Echo

“I am sure, after six months out, it is still difficult for him to find the right confidence, the right references and feel good with the rest of the team. I hope he will build these layers progressively, but at the same time, with other players coming back, the competition in midfield will now be higher. That is good for team, and should also be good for Salis too. It should help him to find his best.''

Salis has so far figured in 6 league games for Sunderland in the ongoing 2024-25 English Championship campaign.

He currently boasts of 19 appearances for the Black Stars at the international stage.