Salis Abdul Samed secures EPL promotion with Sunderland

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed helped Sunderland AFC return to the English Premier League after beating Sheffield United in the final of the promotion play-off.

The Black Cats came from a goal down to defeat the Blades 2-1 at Wembley and secure their topflight return in eight years.

Tyrese Campbell gave Sheffield United the lead in the first half but Sunderland recovered in the second half with Eliezer Mayenda netting the equaliser before second half substitute Tom Watson snatched a late winner.

Salis, who is on loan from French outfit RC Lens, was an unused substitute in the final of the play-offs.

However, the Ghana international played a role in the Black Cats' return to the English Premier League after making ten appearances during the regular season.

Injuries have marred the campaign of the midfielder but Salis showed quality in the few games he played for Sunderland.

The club have the option of making his move a permanent one or extend his stay for another season by offering him another loan deal.

He is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the Unity Cup tournament in London.